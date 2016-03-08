Serie A top scorer never imagined such a start

Following a long season with the Giallorossi scoring only one goal last season, now Gregoire Defrel has bagged four goals in his starting three games for Sampdoria.



The Frenchman revealed his joy and thanked those who stood by him when he spoke to Il Secolo XIX.



"I would have never imagined such a start of the season," confirms the Roma striker. "Two braces in a row ... Incredible, for me it's one of the most exciting moments of my career, now I hope it will become the longest. I enjoy playing in this team and I feel better every day. I thank the club, coach and team-mates who put me in a position to do well. "

