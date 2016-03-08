Serie A: Torino vs AC Milan 0-1 live, Piatek scored from the pk spot

AC Milan are set to take on Torino in the Serie A as you can follow all of the action here bellow:



MATCH PREVIEW:



- The last time Torino went six consecutive matches unbeaten against AC Milan in Serie A came back in 1978 – currently on a run of five matches without defeat (W1 D4).

- The last time Torino won back to back home matches against AC Milan in Serie A came back in 1986 - they won the most recent match against the Rossoneri at Olimpico Grande Torino Stadium.

- AC Milan’s last win in Piemonte in Serie A came back in 2012/13 – five draws and eight defeats for the Rossoneri in their last 13 matches on the road against Torino and Juventus in the top-flight.

- Torino lost their last home match in Serie A - the last time they suffered back to back matches at the Olimpico Grande Torino Stadium was back in 2018.

- AC Milan have won three of their last four away Serie A matches (L1), as many wins as in their previous 11 games on the road (D5 L3).

- No side has scored fewer goals than AC Milan in Serie A this season (two); the last time they had scored so few goals after the first four games in a Serie A season was back in 1986/87.

- AC Milan (10) and Torino (nine) are two of the three sides (alongside Inter, 10) to have kept the most clean sheets in Serie A in 2019.

- Despite failing to score in his last four appearances against them, Torino midfielder Daniele Baselli has scored more goals against AC Milan (three) than against any other Serie A side.

- AC Milan’s Ante Rebic scored his first Serie A goal against Torino in May 2014 for Fiorentina.

- Against Inter last time out, AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek played his first Serie A game in September without scoring: previously, he had played six matches in the competition in this month scoring eight goals.



LIVE COMMENTARY:



