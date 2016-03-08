Serie A: Torino vs Frosinone 3-2, as it happened...

Torino are set to take on Frosinone as you can watch the live action with us here on Calciomercato.com.



MATCH PREVIEW:



- Frosinone played their first match ever in Serie A against Torino, in August 2015 at the Matusa Stadium.

- Torino have won both games vs Frosinone in the top-flight, in 2015/16: 2-1 away and 4-2 at home.

- Torino have never repeated the same result in consecutive matches in the current Serie A campaign (they won their last game vs Chievo).

- Frosinone have earned only two points from their last 12 games in Serie A, conceding 33 goals in this run.

- The only point won by Frosinone in the current Serie A season came at Olimpico di Torino, at a neutral venue vs Bologna.

- Frosinone’s last opening goal of a game in Serie A came back in May 2016 vs AC Milan; they are also the side who have attempted the fewest shots in open play (42) in the top flight-flight this season.

- Frosinone, the team who has shipped the most goals in this Serie A, have conceded 17 of their 18 goals from open play, at least four more than any other side.

- Torino have attempted only 25 shots (without scoring) in the first-half of their games in Serie A this campaign, mustering 58 shots and scoring six goals in the secondo half.

- Torino’s striker Simone Zaza found the back of the net in his only previous appearance vs Frosinone in Serie A, back in September 2015 with Juventus.

- Torino’s Andrea Belotti, with only three goals in his last 15 games in Serie A, scored a brace and provided an assist in his only previous encounter against Frosinone in the top-flight (with Torino in January 2016).

- Frosinone’s Stipe Perica scored in both his previous starts vs Torino in Serie A (both games played in Torino).​



LIVE COMMENTARY:

