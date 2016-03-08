Serie A: Torino vs Milan 0-0, the game is still goalless at half-time

28 April at 21:25
Torino are set to take on AC Milan in the Italian Serie A as you can view all of the live action with us right here on Calciomercato.com. 

MATCH PREVIEW:

- Torino’s last Serie A win against AC Milan was back in November 2001: since then they’ve had 11 defeats (one awarded) and 11 draws in 22 meetings.
- AC Milan are the team against which Torino have drawn the most Serie A games (55), including each of the last four matches.
- In each of the last seven home league games for Torino against AC Milan, both teams have found the net (six draws and one win for the Rossoneri).
- Only Juventus (19) have won more Serie A points in home games than Torino (16) in the second half of the current season.
- AC Milan have conceded nine goals in their last seven Serie A games, as many as they had conceded in their previous 17.
- Torino (10) and AC Milan (11) have conceded the fewest goals in Serie A in 2019.
- AC Milan have lost 18 points from leading positions in Serie A this season (seven in their last four games): only Empoli and Fiorentina (24 each) have lost more.
- Andrea Belotti has never won against AC Milan with Torino in the Serie A (seven games, two goals) - only against Napoli has he played more games with the Granata without a single win (eight).
- Torino’s defender Cristian Ansaldi has been directly involved in five goals in Serie A this season (three goals, two assist); his best tally in a single Serie A campaign.
- Among the players with at least one goal in the Top-5 European Leagues in 2018/19, AC Milan’s midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu has the worst shot conversion rate (1.18%).

LIVE COMMENTARY:
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan
Torino
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.