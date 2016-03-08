Serie A: Torino vs Milan 0-0, the game is still goalless at half-time

Torino are set to take on AC Milan in the Italian Serie A as you can view all of the live action with us right here on Calciomercato.com.



MATCH PREVIEW:



- Torino’s last Serie A win against AC Milan was back in November 2001: since then they’ve had 11 defeats (one awarded) and 11 draws in 22 meetings.

- AC Milan are the team against which Torino have drawn the most Serie A games (55), including each of the last four matches.

- In each of the last seven home league games for Torino against AC Milan, both teams have found the net (six draws and one win for the Rossoneri).

- Only Juventus (19) have won more Serie A points in home games than Torino (16) in the second half of the current season.

- AC Milan have conceded nine goals in their last seven Serie A games, as many as they had conceded in their previous 17.

- Torino (10) and AC Milan (11) have conceded the fewest goals in Serie A in 2019.

- AC Milan have lost 18 points from leading positions in Serie A this season (seven in their last four games): only Empoli and Fiorentina (24 each) have lost more.

- Andrea Belotti has never won against AC Milan with Torino in the Serie A (seven games, two goals) - only against Napoli has he played more games with the Granata without a single win (eight).

- Torino’s defender Cristian Ansaldi has been directly involved in five goals in Serie A this season (three goals, two assist); his best tally in a single Serie A campaign.

- Among the players with at least one goal in the Top-5 European Leagues in 2018/19, AC Milan’s midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu has the worst shot conversion rate (1.18%).



LIVE COMMENTARY:

