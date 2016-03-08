Leicester City’s Bartosz Kaputzka and Yohan Benalouane are set to arrive in Italy today to begin a new chapter of their career.The Poland winger will join Benevento while Banalouane is set to sign a new contract with Serie A newcomers Parma.The contract of Benalouane is set to expire at the end of the season and is set to join the ‘Crociati’ on a free transfer.Kaputzka, a Poland international, is set to join Serie B side Benvento and will undergo his medical tests today.