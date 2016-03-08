Serie A transfer deadline day live: done deals for AC Milan, Juve, Inter and more

The summer transfer window ends at 8 pm in Italy today. Reporters of Calciomercato.com are at Milan’s Melia Hotel to follow the latest negotiations of the transfer window.

Follow all of them live



10.45 - Bartosz Kaputska (Leicester) begins Benvento medical.



10.15 – OFFICIAL: Koffi Djidji (born in 1992) joins Torino



10.04 - Inter: Emmers joins Cremonese (serie B) on loan.



9.30 – Lazaar (Newcastle) will undergo his medical tests with Genoa today. Udinese want Munir(Barcelona), Lapadula (Genoa) and Cornelius (Atalanta) who could arrive in a swap deal with Ali Adnan.



9.15 - Djidji joins Torino from Nantes and Soriano from Villareal. Krunic can now sign a new contract with Empoli who are also set to sign Salih Ucan from Fenerbahce (ex Roma). Today he will undergo his medical tests.



Sampdoria want Niang, Destro and Zaza are the alternatives. Tonelli (Napoli) is a target to strenghten their defence and Klavan is wanted by both them and Cagliari.



9.00 After Gervinho Parma are set to acquire Benalouane (Leicester) and maybe Rispoli (Palermo). Edera (Torino) is also a player the Crociati have been watching and Montolivo could end up at Parma too.

