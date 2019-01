5. Andrew Gravillon (Pescara-Inter): €7.5m

4. Hamed Junior Traorè (Empoli-Fiorentina): €12m

3. Manolo Gabbiadini (Southampton-Samp): €12m

2. Lucas Paqueta (Flamengo-Milan): €35m

1. Krzysztof Piatek (Genoa-Milan): €35m

After a hectic month, the transfer market in Serie A has officially closed. Down below are the top five expensive transfers that were completed during the month.