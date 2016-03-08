Serie A trio pounce on Liverpool defender

28 March at 17:10
AC Milan, Roma and Napoli are reportedly interested in signing Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren, The Daily Mirror reports. The 29-year-old will see his contract expire in 2021 and the Giallorossi have identified him as the possible replacement for Kostas Manolas. The Greece International could be leaving the  Olimpico if Roma fail to qualify for the Champions League this season. He has a € 30 million release clause that can be matched by every club, both inside and outside Serie A.

Napoli and AC Milan are reported to have also set their sights on the 2018 World Cup finalist. Both sides will be looking for an experienced center-back in the summer and Lovren could be available to leave Anfield Road at the end of the season.

Despite their interest in Lovren, Napoli seem determined to retain their star defender Kalidou Koulibaly who is set to sign a contract extension with the Serie A giants.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan
Napoli
Roma
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.