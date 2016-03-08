AC Milan, Roma and Napoli are reportedly interested in signing Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren, The Daily Mirror reports. The 29-year-old will see his contract expire in 2021 and the Giallorossi have identified him as the possible replacement for Kostas Manolas. The Greece International could be leaving the Olimpico if Roma fail to qualify for the Champions League this season. He has a € 30 million release clause that can be matched by every club, both inside and outside Serie A.
Napoli and AC Milan are reported to have also set their sights on the 2018 World Cup finalist. Both sides will be looking for an experienced center-back in the summer and Lovren could be available to leave Anfield Road at the end of the season.
Despite their interest in Lovren, Napoli seem determined to retain their star defender Kalidou Koulibaly who is set to sign a contract extension with the Serie A giants.
Serie A trio pounce on Liverpool defender
28 March at 17:10
