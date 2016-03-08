Serie A: Udinese-Milan 0-1, as Romagnoli comes up huge again

AC Milan are coming off a big win against Genoa midweek as they are now ready to take on Udinese. You can follow all of the action with us here on Calciomercato.com.



MATCH PREVIEW:



- Udinese have drawn against AC Milan more than against any other side in the top-flight (32): With 16 wins for Udinese and 38 for AC Milan in this fixture.

Udinese have lost only one of their last six home games vs AC Milan in Serie A (W4, D1).

- In their last six encounters in Serie A, AC Milan and Udinese have two wins each and two draws.

- Udinese have earned only one point in their last five matches in the current Serie A season and have conceded at least once in each game in that run.

- The last time Udinese scored more than one goal in a single home game in the top-flight was back in December 2017: since then, they’ve played 14 home games and scored nine goals in total.

- AC Milan have won only one of their last six away games in Serie A (D3, L2), after winning four of their previous six (D1, L1).

- AC Milan didn’t get on the scoresheet in their last away game in Serie A (vs Inter), after a run of 14 matches with at least one goal scored - also, they have conceded at least one goal in their last nine games away from home.

- Udinese have scored 70% of their goals in Serie A 2018/19 (seven out of 10) in the last 30 minutes of matches: a record in Serie A this season.

- Udinese’s Rodrigo de Paul has already beat his goalscoring record in a single Serie A season (five this season).

- AC Milan striker Gonzalo Higuaìn has scored twice against Udinese in the top flight, however he has not managed to score in his last four encounters against them (all played with Juventus).​



LIVE COMMENTARY:



