Serie A: Udinese vs Inter 0-0 FT, as the nerazzurri could not break the deadlock

Inter Milan are set to take on Udinese tonight in the Italian Serie A. You can follow all of the action with us here on Calciomercato.com.



MATCH PREVIEW:



- Inter have won seven of their last eight Serie A games against Udinese (L1).

- Inter have scored in their last nine Serie A games against Udinese; 23 goals at an average of 2.6 per match.

- Inter have won each of their last five Serie A away games against Udinese (three goals per game on average), keeping three clean sheets.

- Udinese are unbeaten at home in their last six league games (W4 D2), last going seven in a row back in October 2014.

- Although Inter are unbeaten in their last five Serie A games (W2 D3), the Nerazzurri have only won once in their last four league games.

- Inter's last five away games have seen an average of 4.4 goals per match, after the previous five had an average of just 1.2 per match.

- No team has conceded a higher percentage of their goals via headers than Inter in Serie A this season (25%: seven out of 28) - while Udinese have scored the fewest (three).

- Only Marseille (10) have conceded more penalty goals than Udinese (nine) in the top five European Leagues this season.

- Three of Kevin Lasagna's last four league goals have come against teams currently in the top four positions; however, since the beginning of 2018, Udinese has only won one of the 10 Serie A games in which he has scored.

- Mauro Icardi has found the net in his last three Serie A games against Udinese; only scoring in more successive games against a single opponent versus Fiorentina (five) and Empoli (four). Indeed, the Argentinian striker has been involved in 10 goals in his last 10 league meetings against the Bianconeri (seven goals, three assists).



LIVE COMMENTARY:

