Serie A: Udinese vs Napoli 1-1 FT as Ancelotti's men drop more points

07 December at 19:40
Carlo Ancelotti's Napoli drew Udinese 1-1 as the pressure keeps on growing. Kevin Lasagna had opened the scoring for Udinese but Piotr Zielinski tied the game up at one in the second half. Napoli defender Nikola Maksimovic was sent off towards the end of the game but Napoli were able to hold on for the draw. Napoli fans certainly won't be pleased as their club haven't won a game since late October. Ancelotti's side will now take on Parma next in the Italian Serie A as this won't be an easy game for either side. You can view all the match stats bellow right here right now. For more news click here

STARTING LINEUPS:

Udinese: Musso; De Maio, Troost-Ekong, Nuytinck; Ter-Avest, Fofana, Mandragora, De Paul, Stryger-Larsen; Okaka, Lasagna

Napoli: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Manolas, Koulibaly, Mario Rui; Callejon, Fabian Ruiz, Zielinski, Insigne; Mertens, Chucky Lozano.

GOALS: Kevin Lasagna (Udinese), Piotr Zielinski (Napoli)

SENDING OFF: Nikola Maksimovic (Napoli)

