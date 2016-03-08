Serie A: Udinese vs Napoli 0-3, as it happened...

Udinese will be taking on Napoli in the Italian Serie A tonight as you can follow all of the action with us right here on Calciomercato.com.



MATCH PREVIEW:

- Udinese haven’t drawn any of their last eight Serie A games against Napoli (W2 L6).

- Udinese have lost their last two home games against Napoli in Serie A, after they were unbeaten in 15 of their previous 16 (W7 D8).

- Udinese haven’t scored more than one goal in any of their last 13 Serie A home games and they have found the net only nine times in this period at the Dacia Arena.

- Napoli have picked up six points and 11 goals fewer than they managed in the last Serie A campaign after eight games. In addition, the Partenopei have conceded twice the number of goals (10 in 2018-19, five in 2017-18).

- Napoli haven’t drawn any of their last 10 Serie A games (W8 L2) and their last league draw was back in May (2-2 against Torino).

- Napoli have scored the most goals in the opening 15 minutes of games so far in Serie A 2018-19, while Udinese haven’t conceded any in that period of a match this season.

- Despite Napoli having faced 41 shots fewer than Udinese in Serie A this season so far (78 v 119), both sides have conceded the same tally of goals (10).

- Rodrigo de Paul has been directly involved in 75% of Udinese’s goals in Serie A this season (four goals, two assists), the joint-highest proportion in the Italian top-flight so far in 2018-19 (level with Piatek).

- Lorenzo Insigne; who has three league goals against Udinese, has equalled his best start to a Serie A season in front of goal. He has scored six goals in his first eight games, just as he did in 2015-16.

- Napoli forward Dries Mertens has scored two goals from 16 shots in Serie A this season – in 2017-18, he managed to score five goals from his opening 16 shots in the competition.



