Serie A wage budgets analyzed against points in Serie A and Inter come out top

The Economist supplement in today’s Corriere della Sera has analyzed the relationship between the wages of paid by Serie A’s three biggest clubs, and the point’s accumulated by each team this season.

They analyzed the annual salaries of Milan, Juventus and Inter, and it revealed that the points won by Juventus cost on average €3.73 million in salaries. Milan’s salary cost per point was worked out to be €3.2 million, but that figure was quite markedly affected by paying Higuain’s wages for the first six months of the season. However the clear winner was shown to be Inter, who paid out just €2.6 million for each point accrued on the pitch. While this will be scant consolation for Inter fans after yet another disappointing season, it may offer some hope for the future.