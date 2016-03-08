Serie A week 2 – team of the week
29 August at 23:00It was another exciting weekend of Serie A action, with big games like Juventus-Lazio, Napoli-Milan and Roma-Atalanta being the pick of the bunch. Juventus triumphed 2-0 over the Biancocelesti whilst Napoli came back from two goals down to beat Gattuso’s men. Roma-Atalanta finished as a 3-3 draw, with the Giallorossi coming back from 3-1 to snatch a point.
Meanwhile, SPAL defeated newly promoted fallen giants Parma 1-0, Cagliari and Sassuolo played a 2-2 draw, with Sassuolo going down to ten men and still coming back to get a point. Fiorentina destroyed Chievo Verona 6-1, whilst Frosinone and Bologna played a boring 0-0 draw. Udinese defeated Sampdoria 1-0, Inter Milan threw away a 2-0 lead at home to Torino and Genoa defeated Empoli 2-1.
There were some stand-out performers in this week’s fixtures, so scroll through our gallery to see CalcioMercato.com’s Serie A week 2 team of the week.
