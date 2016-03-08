Serie A with most coach sackings in Europe: never so many in the last seven years

The turning point of the Serie A campaign has not yet been reached, yet many coaches have already been sacked. The Italian championship has rediscovered itself as a coach-eating league, with 9 managers already sacked in 17 rounds. A record of the decade: only in 2011, in fact, the numbers were worse, with ten coaches driven out by their respective clubs.



Serie A is the European league with the highest number of exemptions, as reported by Corriere dello Sport. The Premier League registered 8 sackings (with three more rounds), La Liga 6, in Germany and France there were 4. This year involves also the big names: Giampaolo's project at Milan lasted only 7 days, while Ancelotti left Napoli shortly after the first half of the first part of the season.





