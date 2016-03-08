Serie B: Frosinone thumps Empoli, Ascoli and Salernitana share spoils

01 December at 11:15
In his return to Venice , Filippo Inzaghi leaves no room for sentimentality and takes the victory: his Benevento wins the fourth race of the last 5 and stretches its streak. 

It gets worse at Crotone , who, thanks to Marrone's first goal of the season, loses its lead to Cittadella, thanking Luppi and bringing home a point. 

The most fascinating headline from the second division however comes through Empoli against Frosinone: Nesta banters  Muzzi's team with a clear 4-0 victory. 

Goals by Beghetto, Novakovich and Dionisi (2) bring the ciociari back to the playoff area. Finally, Cremonese - Livorno ends 0-0. 

At the end of the match between Salernitana and Ascoli ended in a point. No victory for the team of Ventura: the bells go ahead on minute 24 with a goal from Lombardi, but in the second half, Scamacca balances the accounts for the final score to finish level. 

