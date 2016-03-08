Serie B, Lecce-Ascoli suspended as Manuel Scavone rushed to hospital with head injury

The Serie B clash between Leece and Ascoli was part-suspended this evening after Leece midfielder Manuel Scavone suffered a head injury in the opening minutes of the match. The Italian went for a header and a clash of heads left him unconscious and on the floor. The ambulance took over ten minutes to arrive, before Scavone was removed from the field and sent to hospital.The likelihood is for the game to be played tomorrow, unless Scavone's situation worsens but unconfirmed reports suggest that the midfielder is now conscious and recovering.

