Sevilla overtake Tottenham in race for AC Milan man: their offer revealed
16 January at 13:20Despite his positive performance last night, bagging a goal and assisting another, Kris Piatek remains on the transfer market. In fact, if anything, him getting back on the scoresheet was an assist for Boban and Maldini, who are at work to find him a new destination.
According to what has been learned by Calciomercato.com, Sevilla have emerged as a possibility in the last few hours. Having sold Moanes Dabbur and Javier Hernández, they have seemingly leapfrogged everyone in the race for the Polish international.
The likes of Aston Villa, Tottenham and West Ham are also keeping tabs on the player, but the Spanish side are very serious. In fact, they seem willing to take the player on loan with an obligation to buy at €30m next June, thus satisfying the requests of Milan.
It remains to be seen where the striker will end up, although his adventure with the San Siro side has seemingly come to an end.
