Sevilla, Andre Silva scores a hat-trick in his first Liga game

The new season of la Liga has also begun as Sevilla took on Rayo Vallecano. In the end, Sevilla won by a 1-4 score line as on loan Milan striker André Silva scored a hat-trick. The amazing thing is that it took him one game to beat his Serie A goal tally of last season (2). Milan will surely be happy as André Silva seems very comfortable in la Liga. Visit Calciomercato.com for more news on the matter.