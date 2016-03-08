It looks like it won’t be easy for Arsenal to sign Stephen N’Zonzi, if Sevilla have anything to say about it.

The France international has been called up by Didier Deschamps to represent his country at the World Cup in Russia.

A star performer in La Liga, the former Blackburn man could find himself going to England according to recent reports, and rejoin Unai Emery, with whom he worked at the Sanchez Pizjuan.

And according to sporting director Joaquin Caparros, it looks like the Gunners will have to pay the €40 million release clause for the 29-year-old.

“Is that a rumour or is it true?,” Caparros told Radio Sevilla.

“Has Unai Emery called you? Well, as a successful man, Unai Emery knows what line the club keeps.”

“If he wants N’Zonzi, he will have to call and put the bid in. And the bid is the clause. If you put that bid in, then there are no more negotiations [over the fee].”