Sevilla chase AC Milan star
14 June at 09:55Reports from Marca claim that Spanish giants Sevilla are eyeing a move to sign AC Milan striker Nikola Kalinic.
The Croatian forward joined the rossoneri this past summer from Fiorentina for a fee of about 25 million euros. While the fee was substantial, Kalinic has failed to impress and hasn't made a name for himself in the Milan first team. He scored six times and assisted three times last season.
Marca report that Kalinic is a Sevilla target this summer, with Milan still considering to offload him.
The striker is one of the names on Sevilla's list and a move could be made this summer.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
