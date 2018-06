Reports from Marca claim that Spanish giants Sevilla are eyeing a move to sign AC Milan striker Nikola Kalinic.The Croatian forward joined the rossoneri this past summer from Fiorentina for a fee of about 25 million euros. While the fee was substantial, Kalinic has failed to impress and hasn't made a name for himself in the Milan first team. He scored six times and assisted three times last season. Marca report that Kalinic is a Sevilla target this summer, with Milan still considering to offload him.The striker is one of the names on Sevilla's list and a move could be made this summer.For more transfer news and updates, click here. Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)