Sevilla Coach comments on N'Zonzi situation

Sevilla Coach Pablo Machin believes Roma target Steven N'Zonzi is a crucial player for his side and will net leave the club unless his clause is paid.



Following the comments of Sporting Director Joaquin Caparros on the rumors linking N'Zonzi to Roma, Machin assured that Roma will not get the 29-year-old unless they paid a huge sum

.

"He has a contract and this is a good club to grow in. Anyone who wants to leave our club will have to bring the money of the release clause or an offer deemed adequate by us. N'Zonzi is a World Champion for a reason, I'll speak to him this afternoon."



With all the youngsters signing for La Magica this summer, the club wants to sign a veteran with enough experience to lead the team and fill the gap left by Radja Nainngolan and Alisson Becker.



Roma have named Tottenham's Victor Wanyama as an alternative in case they failed to sign the French midfielder.

