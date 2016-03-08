Sevilla consider swoop for Juventus target Pedro Porro

10 July at 13:30
In recent weeks, Juventus have been linked with a move for Girona starlet Pedro Porro.

However, reports from El Desmarque this morning have suggested that now La Liga side Sevilla have joined the race for the 19-year-old who is versatile and can be deployed as both a right-back and a right-winger.

Porro registered four assists for Girona last season and was instrumental in the side's performances in La Liga on the whole.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.