Sevilla consider swoop for Juventus target Pedro Porro
10 July at 13:30In recent weeks, Juventus have been linked with a move for Girona starlet Pedro Porro.
However, reports from El Desmarque this morning have suggested that now La Liga side Sevilla have joined the race for the 19-year-old who is versatile and can be deployed as both a right-back and a right-winger.
Porro registered four assists for Girona last season and was instrumental in the side's performances in La Liga on the whole.
