Sevilla director Joaquin Caparros comments on Nzonzi to Roma deal
15 August at 19:15AS Roma completed the signing of Sevilla’s 29-year-old French midfielder Steven Nzonzi yesterday, for a fee believed to be €26 million euros plus a potential €4 million extra in bonuses.
After a fantastic summer in which he helped France reach the final of and win the 2018 FIFA World Cup, coming on for N’Golo Kante in the final against Croatia, Nzonzi wished to take a step up – moving from Sevilla. Arsenal were, at one point, interested as Unai Emery looked to join up with his former player. However, Roma completed the signing, adding some experience to their list of new signings; which consists mainly of young prospects.
Joaquin Caparros, Sevilla’s sporting director, spoke to El Transitor about the potential deal:
ON THE DEAL AND MONCHI: “Yes, we talked, not only me but also other people, everyone knew that he wanted to go away, it was a good assignment, all the parts are happy, from the player, from Rome, and we too.”
ON NZONZI: “Yes, it's true, because we also want the group to be focused, the locker room united, that the coach does not have problems within the group that can lead to distraction. It is fundamental that the player is happy to be in the team, that feels the shirt, the fans and the supporters in Seville, all of which meant that in the end we are all so happy.”
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments