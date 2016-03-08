Sevilla hesitate; two possible solutions for AC Milan and Andre Silva
21 March at 22:25As has become clear, there may be problems with regards to the buy-out clause in Andre Silva's contract, as Sevilla are looking to lower the agreed fee with AC Milan.
The agreement gives the Spanish side the right to purchase the player for €39m, which is deemed too high by Sevilla. Their new sporting director, Monchi, could ask for a discount on the price, which Milan may not be willing to give.
Should the clubs fail to reach an agreement, then there are two solutions for Milan and Andre Silva: Valencia or Monaco, who both might be looking for a new striker soon.
For more news, visit our homepage.
Go to comments