Sevilla hesitate; two possible solutions for AC Milan and Andre Silva

​​As has become clear, there may be problems with regards to the buy-out clause in Andre Silva's contract, as Sevilla are looking to lower the agreed fee with AC Milan.The agreement gives the Spanish side the right to purchase the player for €39m, which is deemed too high by Sevilla. Their new sporting director, Monchi, could ask for a discount on the price, which Milan may not be willing to give.Should the clubs fail to reach an agreement, then there are two solutions for Milan and Andre Silva: Valencia or Monaco, who both might be looking for a new striker soon.