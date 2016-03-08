Sevilla-Lazio: Preview, prediction, line-ups and where to watch

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Sevilla vs Lazio return to our screens tomorrow as the UEFA Europa League round of 32 reaches its 2nd leg. Lazio fell to a 1-0 home defeat on Thursday against the Andalusian side, albeit with a depleted and weakened squad. Lazio were without Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Ciro Immobile, whilst Luis Alberto and Marco Parolo suffered injuries within the match that led to them both being off by the 50th minute. Lazio will be hoping for a better result this time, as Inzaghi & co. travel to Spain in an attempt to break Sevilla's formidable home record and progress to the next round.Sevilla come into this game in inconsistent form yet the 1-0 win over Lazio in Rome last week will have given them a great deal of confidence about this tie. The first leg was marred, as aforementioned, by Lazio's injury struggles and Sevilla did not really play fantastically. The Andalusians were lucky to come away with the win and it could have been a very different outcome. Sevilla are without Aleix Vidal and Ever Banega for the 2nd leg but boast a great home record in which they have picked up recent victories against both Barcelona and Real Madrid.Lazio, on the other hand, are not in a great run of form at all. Despite back-to-back 1-0 victories in Serie A against Frosinone and Empoli a few weeks ago, Lazio have slipped up recently – losing 1-0 to Sevilla last Thursday and falling to a late 2-1 defeat to Genoa on Sunday...