Sevilla, Milan discuss Suso solution
24 January at 19:00Spanish La Liga outfit Sevilla and Italian Serie A giants AC Milan have continued their discussions regarding a possible move of winger Suso.
The 26-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Milan-based club after failing to cement his spot in the starting XI in the ongoing campaign, largely because of unimpressive performances on the field.
Calciomercato.com can confirm that Milan’s hierarchy and their counterparts in Sevilla have continued their discussion for the move of the Spain international.
Sevilla’s coach Julen Lopetegui is apparently a big fan of the player with whom he has worked during his time with the Spanish youth national team.
It is believed that there are two types of deals which are being discussed for the move of the former Liverpool player—a loan move with an obligation to buy or a loan move with an option to buy.
Milan’s top-tier managed is more inclined towards adding the obligation in the loan deal, however, the discussion are pretty much still underway and a fruitful outcome is expected in the coming days.
