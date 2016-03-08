Sevilla: "N'Zonzi? He won't be leaving on a reduced price tag..."

Roma are interested in signing Sevilla's french midfielder N' Zonzi as here is what Sevilla's coach had to say on the matter as he spoke to the press:



" At the moment N' Zonzi is here so I will keep on working with him.He is an important player and he won't leave on a reduced price-tag. He will only leave if his 40 million euros release clause is activated or if a team offers something close to that...". For more news, visit Calciomercato.com.