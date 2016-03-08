Sevilla president warns Roma and Arsenal over future of French star
31 July at 20:00One of Arsenal and AS Roma’s top targets this summer has been Sevilla’s French star Steven N’Zonzi, who helped guide the French national team to World Cup glory in Russia this summer.
Now, Sevilla’s president José Castro has issued a warning to the interested parties. At a press conference announcing the signing of Gnangon and Sergi Gomez, Castro said: “We want Steven N’zonzi to come back here, he's our player. There is nothing else to it and there is no offer.”
Adding to Castro’s comments, sporting director Joaquín Caparrós added: “We told him to come here on August 8th at 9am, he will have to undergo physical tests.”
It appears as though N’Zonzi will be remaining at Sevilla, despite the interest of Arsenal and Roma. New Arsenal head coach Unai Emery was though to want to reunite with his former colleague in North London but a bid strong enough to meet his release clause never materialised.
