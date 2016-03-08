Sevilla ready to make €30 bid for Ajax star

Spanish club Sevilla are looking to make a shock move for Ajax attacker Hakim Ziyech.



According to De Telegraaf, Sevilla preparing a €30 million bid for Hakim Ziyech. The Moroccan 26 year old winger, had an impressive Champions League campaign last season and caught the attention of many admirers.



The Moroccan, who signed for Ajax from FC Twente in 2016, scored 16 goals last season, and assisted 17, in 29 appearances.



Ziyech is under contract with Ajax until June 30, 2021.



























































