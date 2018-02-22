Sevilla are considering a former Premier League winner to take over from Vincenzo Montella.

The Italian was sacked in April, leaving Joaquin Caparros in charge of the Blanquirrojos on a temporary basis.

The name? That of Manuel Pellegrini, according to sources in Spain. The Chilean has a very good record in Spain, having led Villareal to the semi-finals of the Champions League and Malaga to the quarter-final stage of the same competition.

The former Real Madrid manager has also won a Premier League title with Manchester City, and is currently at Hebei Fortune in China.

Another name being considered by Sevilla is that of Pablo Machin.

Pellegrini is also being considered by West Ham for their future, as David Moyes has hinted that he may not stay past this season.

"I could have joined a Premier League club during the season here when I was West Ham manager," he recently said. "I chose not to. But I've got other things if it's not renewed. It's not a problem."