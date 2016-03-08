Sevilla’s scouts observe Milan’s Calabria
05 November at 18:15Spanish La Liga outfit Sevilla’s scouts have observed Italian Serie A giants AC Milan’s full-back Davide Calabria during their match against Lazio.
The 22-year-old—who is highly-rated in the Italian football—is a Milan academy’s product and has a contract with the Rossoneri till the summer of 2022.
As per the latest development, it is believed that Sevilla’s scouts were present in the stands at the San Siro during Milan’s 2-1 defeat against Lazio on Sunday to observe the player’s development.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments