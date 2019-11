Sevilla’s scouts observe Milan’s Calabria

Spanish La Liga outfit Sevilla’s scouts have observed Italian Serie A giants AC Milan’s full-back Davide Calabria during their match against Lazio.The 22-year-old—who is highly-rated in the Italian football—is a Milan academy’s product and has a contract with the Rossoneri till the summer of 2022. As per the latest development , it is believed that Sevilla’s scouts were present in the stands at the San Siro during Milan’s 2-1 defeat against Lazio on Sunday to observe the player’s development.