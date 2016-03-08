Sevilla to move for underperforming Lazio star
22 October at 18:30There were faint rumours in the summer that La Liga side Sevilla were preparing to make, or made, an offer for Lazio’s Spanish playmaker Luis Alberto. Reports suggested that Lazio rejected an offer as it was not high enough – with rumours indicating that €20m was put on the plate for the Spaniard.
Now, according to the Spanish press, Sevilla are still on the tracks of Luis Alberto – especially as his place at Lazio becomes under threat. Luis Alberto has been underperforming for the Biancocelesti so far this season, yet to pick up an assist and with a whole host of poor performances.
Joaquin Correa, who was signed by Lazio from Sevilla, is beginning to play much better than Luis Alberto and is therefore making the Spaniard a bit less indispensable for the Rome-based side. If Sevilla make a strong offer in January, Lotito could decide that he’s had enough of Alberto and cash in.
