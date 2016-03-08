Sevilla want Izzo but Torino are resisting: the details
23 December at 17:20Sevilla are incredibly keen to sign Torino defender Armando Izzo, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Spanish club were interested in signing the 27-year-old Italian defender last summer, but the Granata’s president Urbano Cairo offered him a new contract, tying him to the club until 2024 and scaring away the Spanish side. Despite Sevilla’s interest in him, they will attempt to sign him next summer now, instead of in the upcoming January transfer window.
If Torino fail to qualify for a European competition, it will be tough for them to keep Izzo, worrying considering that they are currently 10th in the league after 17 games, eight points of 6th place.
Izzo has made 22 appearances across all competitions for the Turin based club so far this season, scoring three goals in the process. He has played almost 2000 minutes, showing his importance to coach Walter Mazzarri.
Apollo Heyes
