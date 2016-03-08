The Portuguese striker, who joined from Porto in the summer of 2017 for a hefty €38 million, was sent on loan to Sevilla in the summer, where he has performed well. Wolves wanted him in the summer, but talk of a big transfer fee above €50m never got anywhere.

While he couldn’t get a game in Serie A for love nor money, the Portuguese international was on hand to score the winner against Italy in the UEFA Nations League earlier this week, as well as net a hat-trick on his debut for the Blaquirrojos.

And now sporting director Joaquin Caparros claims that he wants to activate the buyout clause that is in the 24-year-old’s contract.

This is reminiscent of Inter’s approach to Geoffrey Kondogbia, the Frenchman turning back into a star at Valencia last season and leaving for the relatively cheap €25 m clause that was in his loan deal.

Caparros told local outlet Estadio Deportivo that “we have the right to buy him and we hope to exercise that particular clause.

“It doesn’t matter what the sum is, a player’s price depends on how he performs.”