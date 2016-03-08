Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk will face Italian Serie A outfit Atalanta in the last fixture of the Group C in the UEFA Champions League at the Stadion Metalist on Wednesday.The game is a significant one for three teams involved in the group as only English Premier League giants Manchester City have cemented their place in the knockout round till now.As things stand, Shakhtar are second-placed in the group with six points and can secure a spot in the next round with a win.However a draw will give third-placed Dinamo Zagreb an opportunity to quality to the round-of-16 with a win against City as they currently have five points.On the other hand, Atalanta will have to win the game in order to remain in the contention for a spot in pre-quarterfinals and will also have to hope that City will either win or draw their last match against Zagreb.You can catch all the action of the match live through our widget on this page.