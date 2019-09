Shakhtar, Srna: 'I don't know how close Taison was to Milan'

Shakhtar Donetsk assistant coach Darijo Srna spoke to Italian media outlet Sky Sports via Calciomercato.com today ahead of their upcoming Champions League clash against Atalanta.“How close was Taison to Milan? I don't know, I know he has a clause. He's our captain, an example to everyone. In the future we don't know. Will I go back to Italy? Everything is possible.”Brazilian midfielder Taison was widely linked to the Rossoneri this summer and a transfer move seemed inevitable, but as the transfer window drew to a close a move away never materialised, and the 31-year-old remained.Srna played for Cagliari last season before accepting the coaching role at Shakhtar, where he made 26 league appearances for the club.Apollo Heyes