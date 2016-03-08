Shanghai make new offer for Roma star El Shaarawy
03 July at 16:20Chinese Super League club Shanghai Shenhua have made a new offer to sign Roma star Stephan El-Shaarawy.
El-Shaarawy has already been the subject of an offer from the Chinese club in recent weeks but those efforts have been pegged back by the giallorossi. But Shanghai remain keen and intent and they want a star player in the side before their transfer deadline day of the 31st of July.
La Repubblica claim that the reason why the first offer of 13 million euros was rejected was that Roma felt it was too less a fee for them to consider to sell.
But Shanghai are back in the chase and in recent offers, have made a new offer for the Italian winger. They have now made an offer of 20 million euros and have offered the player a wage of 12 million euros plus bonuses of 3 million euros spread across three seasons.
The offer could well tempt the giallorossi into selling the former AC Milan starlet.
