Shaqiri: Football Leaks reveals secret agreement between Inter and Bayern for transfer of Liverpool star

Liverpool star Xherdan Shaqiri joined Inter on loan from Bayern Munich in summer 2015 and Football Leaks has revealed a secret agreement between the Nerazzurri and the Bundesliga giants.The Swiss International joined the Serie A giants on aAccording to the report, Inter had an obligation to buy set to € 15 million. The Nerazzurri should have made the player’s move permanent after his first non-competitive appearance with the club between the 1of July and the 31of December. That’s why Mancini, who was the Inter manager at the time, never played Shaqiri during the pre-season of the 2015/16 campaign.Inter couldn’t afford the signing of Shaqiri due to the Financial Fair Play regulations and that’s why Marco Fassone (Inter CEO at that time) closed this kind of agreement with Bayern. In summer 2015 Inter were far away from achieving a balance budget and were fined € 6 million for breach of Financial Fair Play and were forced to sellIn the end, Inter signed Shaqiri in summer 2015 for € 15 million and shortly after Stoke City signed the player from Inter for € 14.5 million. Marco Fassone was fired by Inter a few months later.At Stoke, Shaqiri earned a salary four times higher than his previous one. The player’s first club Basel, in the end, cashed in a training allowance fee from both Inter and Stoke City. Tages Angeizer, According to Berner Zeitung and both Inter and Bayern Munich refused to comment on the report.