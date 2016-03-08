Shaqiri: Football Leaks reveals secret agreement between Inter and Bayern for transfer of Liverpool star
04 November at 12:00Liverpool star Xherdan Shaqiri joined Inter on loan from Bayern Munich in summer 2015 and Football Leaks has revealed a secret agreement between the Nerazzurri and the Bundesliga giants.
The Swiss International joined the Serie A giants on a free loan deal valid from January 2015 until the 31st of December of the same year. According to the report, Inter had an obligation to buy set to € 15 million. The Nerazzurri should have made the player’s move permanent after his first non-competitive appearance with the club between the 1st of July and the 31st of December. That’s why Mancini, who was the Inter manager at the time, never played Shaqiri during the pre-season of the 2015/16 campaign.
There was also another clause that forced Inter to pay € 15 million if the club was out of the relegation zone on the 31st of December of 2015.
Inter couldn’t afford the signing of Shaqiri due to the Financial Fair Play regulations and that’s why Marco Fassone (Inter CEO at that time) closed this kind of agreement with Bayern. In summer 2015 Inter were far away from achieving a balance budget and were fined € 6 million for breach of Financial Fair Play and were forced to sell Shaqiri because they couldn’t afford to pay € 15 million to Bayern Munich.
In the end, Inter signed Shaqiri in summer 2015 for € 15 million and shortly after Stoke City signed the player from Inter for € 14.5 million. Marco Fassone was fired by Inter a few months later.
At Stoke, Shaqiri earned a salary four times higher than his previous one. The player’s first club Basel, in the end, cashed in a training allowance fee from both Inter and Stoke City.
According to Berner Zeitung and Tages Angeizer, both Inter and Bayern Munich refused to comment on the report.
Go to comments