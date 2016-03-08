Shaw set to renew expiring Man United contract
15 October at 18:50Luke Shaw's time at Manchester United has been greatly influenced by injury problems. But this season is somewhat different for the 23-year-old fullback, who started off the campaign with fine performances, earning another chance from coach Jose Mourinho.
According to Sky Sports, Shaw has impressed so much that the Red Devils offered the player a contract renewal since his deal with the club expires in June next year.
The English channel adds that Shaw has agreed to this extension and both parties are very close to concluding the agreement, prolonging the current contract of the Englishman at the Old Trafford.
Shaw joined United in 2014 and due to injury problems as well as disappointing performances has only collected 75 appearances for the club since his arrivals, scoring 1 goal and assisting 4 in the process.
The left-back also has 8 caps for the English national team after making his debut for his country at the age of 19 in March 2014.
