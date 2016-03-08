Shevchenko: 'Gattuso has given Milan an identity'

24 March at 17:45
AC Milan legend Andriy Shevchenko believes that Rino Gattuso has managed to give the rossoneri side an identity that has helped them improve and better themselves this season.

The Ukraine national team boss was talking to Tuttosport recently and he said: "I will give him a high rating. Rino has brought enthusiasm back among the fans, but above all he is proving to be a very skilled coach, he is developing a great job.

"Milan has a precise identity. It was a long time since they fought to go to the Champions League. Gattuso has many merits , along with  Maldini and Leonardo. Too bad for the derby, which could also have ended in a draw.

"Who qualifies Champions League? Behind Juventus, I see Napoli, Milan and Inter. "

 

