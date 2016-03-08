Shevchenko: 'Higuain helps inexperienced AC Milan'
16 October at 14:50Former AC Milan striker Andriy Shevchenko spoke to Sky Sport on Tuesday to predict next weekend's derby clash.
“Leonardo and Maldini are doing very well, they have a project and they are slowly building a competitive team”, the Ukraine boss said.
GATTUSO – “I like how he works, he is proving to be good enough for AC Milan, he can take the club to the next level. Rino was a very smart footballer. He didn’t have big technical skills but he was always ready to give everything for the team and his team-mates.”
CUTRONE – “AC Milan have always had great strikers. Now there is Higuain but he is improving. It’s great to see AC Milan making their way back to the top of Italian football. As a fan, I hope they will qualify for the Champions League.”
HIGUAIN – “Right now he is the key player of AC Milan, not only on the pitch. He played for Juve and Real Madrid, he has plenty of experience and he has still a lot to prove. He has a huge ambition. AC Milan have many inexperienced footballers but Higuain is helping them.”
