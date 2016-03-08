Shevchenko: 'Ibra? Accepting Milan means taking on great responsibilities'

"If Ibrahimovic wants to return to Italy and he will be in condition, he will still be able to give so much. He's a good man and he has a huge resume. Everywhere he has gone, he has done well.

"If he wants to return to Milan, he can help the team a lot. Accepting Milan would mean taking on great responsibilities. It's at the end of his career, it wouldn't be a pit stop," he concluded.

Former AC Milan striker, Andriy Shevchenko, spoke to Corriere Della Sera about Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who has been heavily linked with a return to the Rossoneri in recent days, as they are looking for an experienced striker.