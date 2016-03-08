Shevchenko: "Italy has many talents, look at AC Milan"
09 October at 20:40Andriy Shevchenko, manager of Ukraine's national team, spoke at the press conference ahead of tomorrow's match against Italy in Genoa.
On the game: "I'm very happy to be back in Italy, a country that has given me so much. It's beautiful for me to bring my squad here and face Italy at this stadium."
On Italy's attacking struggles: "There are a lot of injured players, but I think Italy is full of talents, maybe they haven't found an offensive player yet that gives an important impact. However, there are so many talents, Italy always has good players, for example, Milan are doing well."
On Italy's current moment: "It's difficult to explain if you can't find an explanation for it, but I see players with potential, you have to give them some time". ".
For more news, please visit our homepage.
On Italy's attacking struggles: "There are a lot of injured players, but I think Italy is full of talents, maybe they haven't found an offensive player yet that gives an important impact. However, there are so many talents, Italy always has good players, for example, Milan are doing well."
On Italy's current moment: "It's difficult to explain if you can't find an explanation for it, but I see players with potential, you have to give them some time". ".
For more news, please visit our homepage.
Go to comments