Shevchenko praises Maldini and Boban and reveals why Piatek deserves Milan's number 9 shirt

14 July at 10:15
AC Milan's legendary striker Andriy Shevchenko was interviewed by Gazzetta dello Sport today, with the Ukrainian coach reflecting on the current situation at his former club.

"The mentality of the club has not changed, Maldini and Boban are a guarantee. They will do well. Paolo is growing as a director. The expectations are high but I believe Paolo and Zvone will bring Milan back to where they used to be. I see a lot of clarity at Milan at this moment. I'm happy for Paolo, for Zvone and also for Paolo's son who was called up in the first team," he said.

"The new stadium? San Siro will be missed by all of us because it is wonderful, but if everything goes the right way, we will have a more modern stadium nearby. It is an important step for the club's economic strength. Things are built over time and I'm not just talking about the team.

"Giampaolo? I think he is a guy with strong ideas and I like these managers. Giampaolo is a coach who can achieve great results through beautiful play. He gives an imprint, he is prepared. I believe it was a good choice. Gattuso? Rino did his duty, he grew up with the team. He has a road ahead.

"Piatek? He certainly deserves the number 9 jersey. The way he entered Milan, the naturalness, the important goals he scored. It was a great impact and now it is right that Kris also takes responsibility for such an important shirt.

"It is not just a matter of wearing certain shirts, the history of Milan itself is beautiful and at the same time difficult to wear on the skin. This is demonstrated by the attachment of the fans. In recent times the results have not been the same, yet I saw thousands of people at Milanello for the start of pre-season. An incredible warmth," Shevchenko concluded.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.