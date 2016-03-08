Shevchenko praises Maldini and Boban and reveals why Piatek deserves Milan's number 9 shirt
14 July at 10:15AC Milan's legendary striker Andriy Shevchenko was interviewed by Gazzetta dello Sport today, with the Ukrainian coach reflecting on the current situation at his former club.
"The mentality of the club has not changed, Maldini and Boban are a guarantee. They will do well. Paolo is growing as a director. The expectations are high but I believe Paolo and Zvone will bring Milan back to where they used to be. I see a lot of clarity at Milan at this moment. I'm happy for Paolo, for Zvone and also for Paolo's son who was called up in the first team," he said.
"The new stadium? San Siro will be missed by all of us because it is wonderful, but if everything goes the right way, we will have a more modern stadium nearby. It is an important step for the club's economic strength. Things are built over time and I'm not just talking about the team.
"Giampaolo? I think he is a guy with strong ideas and I like these managers. Giampaolo is a coach who can achieve great results through beautiful play. He gives an imprint, he is prepared. I believe it was a good choice. Gattuso? Rino did his duty, he grew up with the team. He has a road ahead.
"Piatek? He certainly deserves the number 9 jersey. The way he entered Milan, the naturalness, the important goals he scored. It was a great impact and now it is right that Kris also takes responsibility for such an important shirt.
"It is not just a matter of wearing certain shirts, the history of Milan itself is beautiful and at the same time difficult to wear on the skin. This is demonstrated by the attachment of the fans. In recent times the results have not been the same, yet I saw thousands of people at Milanello for the start of pre-season. An incredible warmth," Shevchenko concluded.
