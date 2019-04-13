Shevchenko remembers hattrick vs Lazio: 'Get ready for tonight AC Milan'
13 April at 17:00AC Milan will face Lazio tonight in one of the Rossoneri's decisive matches in the race for the Champions League. Club legend Andriy Shevchenko is also preparing for the clash at the San Siro. The Biancoceleste are one of the favourite victims of the former Ukrainian star (13 goals in 18 games) and in view of tonight's challenge, Shevchenko posted a video of his first hattrick in Italy against Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico in October 1999. "Get ready for tonight AC Milan. See you later on DAZN. #Forza Milan," he wrote.
