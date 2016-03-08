Shevchenko reveals meeting with Sarri and previews Milan derby
09 October at 11:30Former AC Milan and Chelsea striker Andriy Shevchenko has spoken to La Gazzetta Dello Sport ahead of the upcoming Milan derby.
“Gattuso is not only a motivator. He has proved to be a good manager who can add something to the team. I have great expectations for this AC Milan side, I am satisfied and proud of the new path. There is a lot of work to do but I am sure that with this property AC Milan will return to the top”, the Ukraine coach said.
“Spalleti is a solid manager too, Inter didn’t have a good start to the season but they have plenty of quality and Mauro Icardi is a great striker as well as a leader. A key man who knows how to motivate his team-mates.”
“Higuain? He is not going to stop scoring goals. It’s amazing to have him at AC Milan. It’s right to gamble on young players but footballers like Higuain are needed to make the difference. He helps the team not only by scoring goals.”
“Chelsea? I go to Cobham pretty frequently. It’s great to speak with Sarri. He did well in Italy and he is doing great things in the Premier League so far. It’s a pleasure to chat with him. Sarri and Ancelotti are different. Carlo knows it takes time to adapt the team to his idea of football. Time and patience are crucial in football. Ancelotti is changing his Napoli side but he knows Sarri did an excellent job at Napoli.”
