Shevchenko reveals remarkable background story about his arrival at AC Milan

Former AC Milan legend and Ballon d'Or winner and revealed an interesting background story about his arrival at AC Milan and elaborated on his relationship with the Rossoneri fans.



"I was very happy about my arrival at Milan, it was a special moment. There is a nice story about my choice of number 7. I remember that Ibrahim Ba arrived, he said 'If you want it, I'll leave you this number'. I thanked him, he was perfect," he said.



"Two days later a childhood friend of mine called me and told me: 'You know that in Hebrew seven is called Sheva? I couldn't believe it. He told me it would bring me luck and this happened.



"I have a special relationship with the people at Milan, they are always in my heart. The emotions I felt are indescribable. I remember the second year, goal after goal, Sunday after Sunday, at the San Siro there were more and more Ukrainian flags. I had goosebumps whenever the fans sang, these were special emotions," Shevchenko added.