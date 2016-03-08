Shevchenko: 'Satisfied with Ukraine, Forza Milan Always'

Andriy Shevchenko will train in Italy, and Sky Sport caught up with the former AC Milan player. The Serie A legend spoke about his qualification with the Ukraine, AC Milan and Italy going into Euro 2020:



"I am satisfied and happy for the qualification, we have achieved a good result with an excellent game. I am confident, I look positively to the future. The goal is to enter the final phase for now, we can play with all of them in my opinion."



The Ukraine were drawn into group C and will face the Netherlands, Austria and the winner of a play off, and the former UEFA Champions League winner is confident in his sides abilities to gather the points they need to progress to the knockout phase of the tournament.



"Even against Holland, which we will face at debut: I have no doubts about this."

Shevchenko commented on the chances of the Azzurri as well, who qualified first under new boss Roberto Mancini with 30 points out of 30 and a goal difference of + 33.



"Can Italy win Euro 2020? Certainly yes, they did very well in the qualifications by winning the round. Mancini is doing a great job, there is enthusiasm and team spirit rose."

The lethal finisher is always linked with a return to coaching in Italy, and was asked about this during the interview with Sky. He was also asked about his former club AC Milan, and only offered a quick and familiar response.



"Once I've finished my engagement with Ukraine, I'd really like to find a team to train in Italy. A comment on Milan? I'm just saying one thing: Forza Milan, always! ".

Anthony Privetera