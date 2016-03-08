Shevchenko tips Inter to win Milan derby

AC Milan take on Inter Milan at San Siro this evening in the first Milan derby between Marco Giampaolo and Antonio Conte, with both coaches leading their first in charge of their new clubs.



Speaking to Sportweek ahead of the derby, former Milan forward Andriy Shevchenko said the following:



"​Giampaolo? I imagine he will be excited for his first time as coach in this match, but he is a trained coach and will know what to do.



"​Today Inter is ahead, Conte arrived with a well-defined project and without solid bases he would never have come . He is a technician who won everywhere, took the players he asked for and found a consolidated structure. This is why the nerazzurri are favorites, but in the derby anything can always happen."